A Map Showing How Long It's Been Since The Hottest And Coldest Year On Record Around The World

​Currently, much of the Midwest is experiencing unthinkably cold temperatures thanks to a polar vortex dragging arctic weather southward. Some people, including the American president, have suggested that the record low temperatures are evidence against the existence of climate change. Those people are very wrong, as a new map from Redditor Neil R. Kay (using data from the climate nonprofit Berkeley Earth) elegantly demonstrates:

When you look at the hottest and coldest years on record, rather than simply the hottest and coldest recorded temperatures, it becomes very clear that the earth is getting warmer. Almost everywhere on the planet, the hottest year on record occurred within the last decade, while the coldest year on record occurred over a century ago.

Of course, the fact that the planet is warming at an alarming pace comes as no comfort to those who are currently huddling indoors in negative-48-degree weather in Minnesota. In fact, it doesn't come as comfort to anyone. But we'd like to officially declare a moratorium on "where's global warming when you need it?" jokes every time there's a cold snap.

[Via Reddit]