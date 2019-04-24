'The Word Of The Day' Is A Slack Game That Awards You $1,000 For Guessing A Secret Word, And It's A Perfect Way To Waste Time

Now here's something new. The Word Of The Day is a dedicated Slack workspace, where the sole goal is to guess the secret word of the day. If you do that, you'll win $1,000 in cold, hard cash.

To join, you just have to create an account in the Slack workspace (do that here). Once you're in, you'll be greeted by an avalanche of guesses. Seriously, it's a bit overwhelming, and if the phrase "several people are typing" gives you anxiety, maybe steer clear:

We have not won yet (sadly), so we can't verify the $1,000 payment, but the game is run by MSCHF Internet Studios — a legit company — so we'd guess it's real.

It's an interesting concept, mimicking the live thrill of HQ Trivia, but also massively reducing the time investment required by players — you can log in to guess whenever (unless that day's word has already been guessed) and you can guess as few or as many times as you want. Plus, unlike HQ, there's no split pot — if you win, you win $1,000.

Of course, if the game achieves anything like the popularity that HQ Trivia achieved at its peak, it will be interesting to see whether Slack can handle it and how long the games end up lasting — a million people guessing words constantly will, presumably, result in some pretty short games. And given the total lack of skill involved, the game might get tiring quickly.

But for now, blow off work for 10 minutes, enjoy this weird internet thing, and maybe, if you're lucky, win yourself some cash.





[The Word Of The Day]