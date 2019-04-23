You'll Love This Thanos-Led 'Saturday Night Live' Script, Even If You Don't Like Either Half Of The Mashup

Right now, you cannot escape The Avengers. They're gracing the covers of all the magazines, appearing on talk shows, taking BuzzFeed quizzes together and even sneaking their way into "Fortnite" again — but the one place they aren't is "Saturday Night Live," which is currently on hiatus.

For Dominick Nero, a comedy writer and video editor at Esquire, this presented an opportunity: Why crack jokes about what "SNL" would do with an "Avengers: Endgame" sketch when he could write a whole dang episode himself and put Thanos — not Josh Brolin, but the Thanos, with all the Infinity Stones — in as the star? With musical guest, Hoobastank?



what would it be like if Thanos hosted Saturday Night Live? this question haunts my every waking moment. since Endgame is out this week, i finally tried to answer that question. heres my spec script, an entire episode of SNL hosted by Thanos. please enjoy, https://t.co/yQl65xJgsw pic.twitter.com/XaBGL3H2JY — dom nero (@dominicknero) April 22, 2019

You can read Nero's entire script below, and it's worth your time whether you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "SNL" or not. For better or worse — okay, probably worse — you're not up-to-speed on US pop culture unless you keep up with both at least via cultural osmosis. The brilliance of Nero's spec script is that it dances on the line between loving homage and cutting parody with respect to both (if you've ever rolled your eyes at a Baldwin-as-Trump sketch or Michael Che/Colin Jost-era "Weekend Update" segment, you've gotta read this thing):



I think Nero's script deserves to be in the Weird Spec Script Hall of Fame alongside the "Seinfeld" 9/11 script, and thank goodness the idea came together so well. See, Nero's been a little fixated on Thanos for some time; when I messaged him in the course of writing this post, he sent along this image that he used as a profile picture on Tinder for a spell:

"I was single for a while," says Nero of the profile pic.





[@dominicknero]