Tesla Just Straight Up Explodes In A Shanghai Parking Garage

​Tesla has "dispatched a team" to investigate after a video appeared on social media showing a Tesla Model S smoking and then exploding into flames in a Shanghai parking garage:

 

The aftermath of the conflagration was... not pretty:

 

[Via Jalopnik]

