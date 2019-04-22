Tesla Just Straight Up Explodes In A Shanghai Parking Garage

​Tesla has "dispatched a team" to investigate after a video appeared on social media showing a Tesla Model S smoking and then exploding into flames in a Shanghai parking garage:

The aftermath of the conflagration was... not pretty:

Aftermath hopefully we will hear from Tesla what truly happened. pic.twitter.com/DuFi0pW9dk — Jay in Shanghai (@ShanghaiJayin) April 21, 2019

[Via Jalopnik]