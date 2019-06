​The sheer recklessness and lack of concern for other drivers' safety displayed here is just breathtaking:

...meanwhile, YouTuber and new #TeslaModel3 Performance owner, Alex Choi is posted this video to his Instagram story last night. It's probably the most reckless thing that he's done -- and that's saying something. pic.twitter.com/TK5zwgRohX — Det Ansinn (@detansinn) June 4, 2019

The video was posted to Instagram by YouTuber Alex Choi, who just got his Tesla Model 3 days ago, according to his YouTube channel.

Autopilot is impressive technology, but it still seems to have been responsible for multiple serious crashes and completely abandoning the driver's seat is just stupid.





[Via Jalopnik]