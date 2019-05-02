FACTS

This Teacher's Alphabetical List Of His Students' Slang Terms Is Laugh Out Loud Funny

It can be hard to keep up with what the teens are talking about​. When you hear a couple of young people string together multiple new-sounding terms in a row you might start wishing you had a dictionary for this stuff.

Which is exactly what one teacher from Lowell, Massachusetts did. Take a look at this viral tweet from one of Mr. Callahan's sociology students:

 

For those who think they could use something like this, Mr. Callahan's full dictionary can be viewed (and searched via cmd+F) right here.

When he initially shared his dictionary, Callahan also asked for donations to a fund to upgrade his school's laptops. That campaign has since reached its goal, so Callahan has amended his request to include some other initiatives at Lowell High School. If you enjoy his list, perhaps think about donating here.

Stay up, Mr. Callahan. You're finna do big tings.

