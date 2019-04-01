How The Big Five Tech Companies Make Their Money, Visualized

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft rake in a total of around $800 billion in revenues every year, but according to these graphs from Visual Capitalist, their revenue sources are surprisingly different.

From the graph below, you can see that the leading revenue stream at Apple is currently iPhones. It made up 62.8% of Apple's revenues in 2018, while Mac and iPads contributed to 9.6 and 7.1%, respectively.

In the case of Amazon, online stores might have constituted more than half of the retail giant's revenues, but Visual Capitalist points out that one of the fastest-growing sectors of Amazon is actually sales from its physical stores.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and Facebook are more similar in the sense that both companies rely on ads as their top source of revenue. Advertising from various Google properties, which include YouTube, forms 70.4% of Google's revenues, while at Facebook it's a staggering 98.5%.

And finally there's Microsoft, which probably has the most diversified revenue streams among the Big Five. It No. 1 revenue source is Office products, but it also makes money from various avenues, including its search engine Bing.





[Read more at Visual Capitalist]