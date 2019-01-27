How Much The Average City-Dweller Spends On Takeout In A Lifetime, Charted

We all know that it's way cheaper to cook at home, but sometimes it's just hard to resist staying in your PJs and having food delivered to your door. Here are some of the cities where choosing to have takeout, however, is going to cost you a pretty penny.

Using government consumer data to collect "the average number of meals Americans eat out each week for each city, how much money is spent on eating out annually, and grocery costs," DNA testing company Vitagene has put together a graph that shows which cities actually spend the most on takeout:

Based on Vitagene's map, people in Seattle spend the most on takeout food, more than any other city in the US. Seattleites spend, on average, $2,520 annually on takeout, while people from Pittsburgh, the second-most highest city when it comes to takeout expenditures, spend $2,388.

By contrast, cities like Detroit, Memphis and Richmond have some of the lowest costs when it comes to takeout food. Detroiters, in particular, spend only $1,704 on takeout food every year, which is around $800 less than the residents in Seattle:

And if you want to evaluate whether or not it would be more fiscally wise for you to cook your own meals rather than order takeout, Vitagene has also put together a chart showing how much you'd spend in a lifetime on takeout in cities around the country:

[Read more at Vitagene]