Whoa: Watch A Meteoroid Hit The Moon During The Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse

​Observers who closely watched the Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse over the weekend spotted an extra bonus: a meteoroid flying into the surface of the moon, mid-eclipse.

You can see the apparent strike at the 2:11:00 mark in the video, just left of center on the bottom curve of the Moon:

The flash was confirmed by other observers — here's a higher-res photo of the impact:

Full Image and Crop. This is stretched since it was rather dark but I have raw sensor data + dark frames for this however no flats. There is mag 8.5 star HIP 39869 in upper left corner as brightness reference. pic.twitter.com/kxWJvZwRzG — Christian Fröschlin (@chrfrde) January 22, 2019

And here's another video (at 2:09:29, a bit further to the left than the first video):





And just like that, the Moon has a new crater. Pretty cool! We just hope this is a standard meteor strike and not the beginning of Neal Stephenson's "Seveneves."