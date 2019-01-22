PERFECTLY TIMED

Whoa: Watch A Meteoroid Hit The Moon During The Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse

​Observers who closely watched the Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse over the weekend spotted an extra bonus: a meteoroid flying into the surface of the moon, mid-eclipse. 

You can see the apparent strike at the 2:11:00 mark in the video, just left of center on the bottom curve of the Moon:

 

The flash was confirmed by other observers — here's a higher-res photo of the impact:

 

And here's another video (at 2:09:29, a bit further to the left than the first video):

 


And just like that, the Moon has a new crater. Pretty cool! We just hope this is a standard meteor strike and not the beginning of Neal Stephenson's "Seveneves."

