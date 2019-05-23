DIGG PICKS

Get Dressed Up For Summer Wedding Season

Have a few weddings to attend this summer? Get a jump on your plans by grabbing the necessary gear at the Huckberry Summer Wedding Shop. From the cloth and leather you’d expect to the cocktail kits you might otherwise forget, everything here is worth checking out.

Astorflex Patnoflex

 

Made with an eco-conscious production method, these handmade Italian leather shoes are well-suited to any summer wedding.

Macondo Belts Nautico

 

Don’t settle for a plain, boring belt if the rest of your attire is a 10/10. These handmade belts use 100% Colombian leather to form some of the most stylish accessories we’ve ever seen.

W&P Design Carry-On Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit

 

Dealing with a destination wedding? Make your flight a little bit cheerier with this carry-on cocktail kit. Order some hooch from your flight attendant, and quickly whip up a nice drink on your own.​

