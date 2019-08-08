YOU'RE HIGH AND YOU'RE LOW

10 Years Of US Stock Market Prices, Visualized

A few days ago, the US stock market suffered its worst day in 2019 thanks to fears of a trade war between the US and China. To get a better sense of how much of a stock market drop it was, here's a visualization of the US stock market in the past 10 years from Instagram account @chartrdaily:

 

The stock market returns every day for the past 10 years are captured in the graph. On the bleaker side of things, the worst day of the market in the past decade was August 8, 2011 — aka Black Monday — which was partially a response to the credit rating downgrade of the US sovereign debt. The S&P 500 Index dropped nearly 7% that day, the sharpest retreat the market has seen since the financial crisis in 2008.

December 26, 2018, on the other hand, was one of the best days. The stock postings that day were considered miraculous — the S&P 500 rose to 4.9% — especially since it was following one of the biggest Christmas Eve stock market declines, a result of anxiety surrounding the partial government shutdown at that time and Trump's lashing out at the Federal Reserve.

According to @chartrdaily, the index usually fluctuates between -1% and 1%, making the 3% dip of the S&P 500 three days ago noticeably one of the less sanguine days the market has seen for a long time.


[Via Instagram]

