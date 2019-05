The state of New York is considering a law that could make looking at your phone while walking in a crosswalk against the law. "Fox & Friends" host ​Steve Doocy took the streets of Manhattan to talk to people about the law, but soon discovered that New Yorkers hate talking to people who try to ask them questions on the street just as much as they love looking at their phones while they cross the street:

Steve Doocy tries to talk to New Yorkers, and New Yorkers are not having it. pic.twitter.com/6ng5eTUsoc — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 20, 2019