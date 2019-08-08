#TBT FROM THE UK

Woman Hilariously Realizes She's Gotten Her Neighbor's Name Wrong For 14 Years

​Comedian Stephanie Aird from Hartlepool, England came across a tough pill to swallow last year after a conversation with her neighbor Mavis: Mavis' real name isn't actually Mavis.

 

It turns out that even into their 80s, Aird's neighbors (whatever their names were) were down for a good prank.

How much of this story is true to the letter? We're not exactly sure. Aird is a professional comedian and entertainer. And, according to the Daily Mail, she became one full-time after she was fired from her teaching job for posting "inappropriate comedy videos," some of which she claims were completely fabricated stories.

Still, calling someone the wrong name isn't unheard of. This could very well have been real.

[via London Evening Standard]

