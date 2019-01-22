Steph Curry Slips On A Dunk, Gets Up, Immediately Air Balls A Three

Steph Curry is one of the most talented, skilled and lucky players in the NBA. And after he snagged a steal from the opposing Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night with no one in between him and the basket, it looked like that was going to be on full display.

Nope. Not even a little. Watch this beautiful double fuck up:





Incredible. One of the best athletes in the world just... fell on his ass? And then lofted up a three pointer so off the mark that you can't help but laugh? So good.

Anyway, nothing matters because while Steph might have been off his game Monday night, his teammate Klay Thompson was busy hitting 10 of 11 threes and scoring 44 points:





Curry and Thompson's Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 130 to 111.

The NBA is weird.

