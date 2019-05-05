DENIED BY THE RIM

Last Night Steph Curry Messed Up A Crucial Slam Dunk In Overtime

​Golden State were up 2-0 before this game in the Western Conference semi-finals. They travelled to Houston for game three and came up short. In the process, their talisman and leader, Steph Curry had a forgettable moment.


 

[Via Reddit]

After The game, Curry Was Asked About The Play And Why He Didn't Lay It Up

"That was pretty self explanatory right there. I was feeling pretty good, nice head of steam and probably a little bit of frustration to around how the rest of the night went. But, not my finest moment."

 

[Via Reddit]


1 digg
