Get This 604-Page 'Star Wars' Book And Fulfill Your Fan Destiny

You stood in line to see The Last Jedi opening night. You know Chewbacca's voice was made with animal recordings that included bears, badgers and walruses. You know Porgs were puffins. And when Han said "I know" instead of "I love you too" you know that wasn’t in the script. In short, you are a Star Wars fan. This book is for you.

Designed by TASCHEN, "The Star Wars Archive" is an extra large coffee table fan book that’s the first volume in what (we assume) will be a trilogy. Covering the first three films (Episode IV through VI) the book is loaded up with a near-overwhelming amount of info and images — concept drawings and script pages, behind the scenes photography, film stills and, as your personal guide, George Lucas with his stories and experiences in making the three films. It's 16 inches wide, 11 inches tall, 604 pages long, and no true fan will be complete without it.​

[Buy it]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​

