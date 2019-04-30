TEETH, TEETH, TEETH, TEETH, TEETH

The Best Memes And Tweets About The Bonkers 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming "Sonic The Hedgehog" live action movie dropped on Tuesday, complete with an unhinged Jim Carrey, a full two-plus minutes of "Gangsta's Paradise" and a deeply uncanny Sonic. If you haven't watched it, do that now

Twitter, as always, was quick to jump on the absurd trailer and offer some thoughts, memes and sincere questions (because we all have a lot of questions right now): 

People had thoughts about better music choices for the trailer

The inherent absurdity of the entire trailer can only be matched by one of the most absurd music video moments in recent memory: the sky screaming Jimmy Barnes from Kirin J Callinan's "Big Enough":

 

Tired: "Gangsta's Paradise"

Wired: A kazoo cover of "Escape from the City" from "Sonic Adventure 2": 

 

No, really, the music choice is Cool:

 

People had questions about Sonic's weird body

 

Particularly about his teeth. His terrifyingly human teeth:

 
 
 


How does Sonic... reproduce?

 

Why couldn't he look like, you know, Sonic?

 
 

Anyway, we could have had this

 

But instead, we have this

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
COINING A PHASE

3 diggs catapult.co
Sometimes I thought of it as war reparations. On the outwardly civil but quietly vicious battlefield of my parents' divorce, I had been the clear loser.