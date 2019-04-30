The Best Memes And Tweets About The Bonkers 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming "Sonic The Hedgehog" live action movie dropped on Tuesday, complete with an unhinged Jim Carrey, a full two-plus minutes of "Gangsta's Paradise" and a deeply uncanny Sonic. If you haven't watched it, do that now.

Twitter, as always, was quick to jump on the absurd trailer and offer some thoughts, memes and sincere questions (because we all have a lot of questions right now):

People had thoughts about better music choices for the trailer

The inherent absurdity of the entire trailer can only be matched by one of the most absurd music video moments in recent memory: the sky screaming Jimmy Barnes from Kirin J Callinan's "Big Enough":

Tired: "Gangsta's Paradise"



Wired: A kazoo cover of "Escape from the City" from "Sonic Adventure 2":

set me free pic.twitter.com/tvFc7kub3a — gamer wife (@bijanstephen) April 30, 2019

No, really, the music choice is Cool:

when the team behind the Sonic trailer decided to use Gangsta’s Paradise pic.twitter.com/31m2Ch9iw0 — kambole (@kambolecampbell) April 30, 2019

People had questions about Sonic's weird body

hEy gUys! IS mE! sOniC tHe heDGEHOg fROM THe movie SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2019 !

IM TOTALLY ALIVE AND REAL Ha! HA! pic.twitter.com/b4tXs82wWG — sweaty lesbian (@mechawife) April 30, 2019

Particularly about his teeth. His terrifyingly human teeth:

[Sonic the Hedgehog movie pitch meeting]



Jim Carrey: [chanting] teeth, teeth -

Director: teeth, TEETH

Paramount execs [pounding the table]: TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! https://t.co/eDzzAmSjDC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) April 30, 2019

Knew that looked familiar... pic.twitter.com/bypYlc5VYw — Elijah MacDougall (@ElijahPeter) April 30, 2019

Sonic has a full set of human teeth. Gangsta’s Paradise plays throughout. these are just facts! — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 30, 2019





How does Sonic... reproduce?

no one:



not a soul:



literally not a single person:



me: ok i'll ask. where are sonic's genitals? pic.twitter.com/HdUYoRWepc — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 30, 2019

Why couldn't he look like, you know, Sonic?

Left is original screenshot. Right is my rework to make #Sonic more stylized. pic.twitter.com/IhXeAZYlQI — Edward Pun (@EdwardPun1) April 30, 2019

I'm sorry but saying "if you're fine with Detective Pikachu you should be fine with Sonic" is disingenuous from JUST a character design standpoint.



Pikachu still retains the deep yellows and reds of his character and maintains his infamous silhouette. Sonic is washed out, a blob pic.twitter.com/I8CMhxgL8G — Tanner of the Brave Pose (@TannerLPer) April 30, 2019

Anyway, we could have had this

THIS is the live action Sonic movie that I want. pic.twitter.com/MZPGrgofuE — Mer 💕 (@Always394) April 30, 2019

But instead, we have this

Sonic the Hedgehog the Movie: What if we were back in the 90s but also, simultaneously, in hell — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) April 30, 2019





