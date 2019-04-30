The Best Memes And Tweets About The Bonkers 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming "Sonic The Hedgehog" live action movie dropped on Tuesday, complete with an unhinged Jim Carrey, a full two-plus minutes of "Gangsta's Paradise" and a deeply uncanny Sonic. If you haven't watched it, do that now.
Twitter, as always, was quick to jump on the absurd trailer and offer some thoughts, memes and sincere questions (because we all have a lot of questions right now):
People had thoughts about better music choices for the trailer
The inherent absurdity of the entire trailer can only be matched by one of the most absurd music video moments in recent memory: the sky screaming Jimmy Barnes from Kirin J Callinan's "Big Enough":
Tired: "Gangsta's Paradise"
Wired: A kazoo cover of "Escape from the City" from "Sonic Adventure 2":
No, really, the music choice is Cool:
People had questions about Sonic's weird body
Particularly about his teeth. His terrifyingly human teeth:
How does Sonic... reproduce?
Why couldn't he look like, you know, Sonic?
Anyway, we could have had this
But instead, we have this