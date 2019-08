SHOULD BE MUSIC FOR 'TO ALL THE BOYS 2'

Who knew that making a song using only Noah Centineo's tweets as lyrics would make it into a song with strong Taylor Swift vibes?



here’s the full videooooo https://t.co/2auY7zbWMJ — Liz Bissonette (@lizbissonette) August 11, 2019

And if you enjoy this song from Liz Bissonette, also watch the second video which documents the process of her creating the song, including picking out the right Centineo tweets and crafting the song on her guitar.





[Via Twitter]​