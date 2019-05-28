The Mass Of The Sun Compared To Other Objects In The Solar System, Visualized

If you thought the mass of Jupiter was huge, you wouldn't be wrong, but the truth is the largest planet in our solar system is nothing when compared to the sun.

And if you want to get a further taste of what it feels like to be small and insignificant, you can take a look at this data visualization from Reddit user Ranger-UK to get a better sense of how much the sun and Jupiter dwarf other objects in mass (for an interactive version of the data viz, see here):

If we were to consider the mass of all objects in the solar system, the sun would take up a breathtaking 99.8%. It's only by excluding the sun from the equation that we see really how much the mass of Jupiter, totaling 1,898,600 x 10²¹ kg, compares to other planets.

While the mass of Earth might be the biggest if we don't include the sun and the gas giants, it's worth keeping in the mind that the mass of Jupiter is still 317 times that of Earth's. So yeah, we might win against the other terrestrial planets and the satellites, but we're really amongst the small fish in this big stellar pond.





[H/T Visual Capitalist]​

