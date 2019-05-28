THE STAR OF THE SHOW

The Mass Of The Sun Compared To Other Objects In The Solar System, Visualized

If you thought the mass of Jupiter was huge, you wouldn't be wrong, but the truth is the largest planet in our solar system is nothing when compared to the sun.

And if you want to get a further taste of what it feels like to be small and insignificant, you can take a look at this data visualization from Reddit user Ranger-UK to get a better sense of how much the sun and Jupiter dwarf other objects in mass (for an interactive version of the data viz, see here):

 

If we were to consider the mass of all objects in the solar system, the sun would take up a breathtaking 99.8%. It's only by excluding the sun from the equation that we see really how much the mass of Jupiter, totaling 1,898,600 x 10²¹ kg, compares to other planets. 

While the mass of Earth might be the biggest if we don't include the sun and the gas giants, it's worth keeping in the mind that the mass of Jupiter is still 317 times that of Earth's. So yeah, we might win against the other terrestrial planets and the satellites, but we're really amongst the small fish in this big stellar pond.


[H/T Visual Capitalist]​

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
FRAGRANCE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Company Has Made Cologne Obsolete

4 diggs fultonandroark.com
Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne — the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
'THE GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE'

2 diggs
Yoga teacher Amanda Eller set out for a short three-mile jog when she became disoriented, walking deeper and deeper into the forest until she was totally lost. After over two weeks in the wilderness surviving cold weather, flash floods, and a fall into a steep ravine — subsisting on berries, guava, and stream water — she was finally found.