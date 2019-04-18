Fritter Away An Afternoon Getting Just The Right Shade Of Coral From This Solar-Powered Smart Light

Like MPOWERED’s original product, the inflatable solar light, this one collapses down and gets its power from the sun. But with the new Luci Connect, your phone is in charge. Bluetooth connected, the light features thirty-six LEDs and twelve of them are RGB LEDs giving you a near-infinite selection of colors, which you dial in through the color wheel on the Luci app. You get other smart features like setting timers and schedules to turn the lights on/off at any intensity and color you want.

The light charges in fourteen hours via the sun, or in two to three hours through USB and a charge lasts for twenty-four hours. Use it indoors wherever you want a wireless, color smart bulb effect, or take advantage of its ruggedness by bringing it camping. It’s collapsable to save space and the waterproof, durable housing isn’t a delicate piece of electronics with no place on the trail. Use the adjustable silicone handle to hang it from a tree branch or carry Luci Connect around with you like a portable rainbow.​





