How Much Snow It Takes For School Districts To Close, Mapped

As Winter Storm Jayden moves from the Great Lakes into the Southern and Eastern US, ​schoolchildren in all those regions are hoping that enough snow will fall to warrant school closure. But how much snow is enough snow to close schools? It depends a great deal on where you live, according to a 2014 map that's making the rounds again this week:

To make this map, Alexandr Trubetskoy collected hundreds of user-submitted data points about school closures on Reddit and compared them with weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The results are striking: Across most of the Southern US, and in much of California, a mere dusting of snow is sufficient to close schools. ("The lightest green says 'any snow' but also includes merely the prediction of snow," writes Trubestskoy. "Also, this is snow accumulation over 24 hours/overnight.") Meanwhile, in the winter-hardened Midwest, it can take two feet of snow to convince school administrators to keep kids home.

We guess it's no surprise that dozens of school districts in Georgia announced closures in advance of 1 to 3 inches of snow from Winter Storm Jayden this week.

[Alexandr Trubetskoy Via Reddit]