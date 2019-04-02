OH SNAP

The Winners Of The Smithsonian Magazine's 2018 Photo Contest Are Stunning

From a lava lizard hitching a ride on an iguana to a newborn cowboy baby, here are the winning images of the 16th annual Smithsonian contest.

The Grand Prize Winner was awarded to Rory Doyle's image, "Newest Cowboy in Town," a picture of a baby in Cleveland, Mississippi sleeping soundly in the arms of his father:

 © Rory Doyle. All rights reserved.

In the "Natural World" category, photographer Anuroop Krishnan's image of a red-fronted lemur peeking at a camera in Kirindy Mitea National Park, Madagascar walked away cheekily as the winner:

 © Anuroop Krishnan. All rights reserved.

For the "Travel" category, there's this simple but beautiful photo of a spring snow in Moscow by Denis Karasev:

 © Denis Karasev. All rights reserved.

Some winning images, however, were more somber than others, as is the case with Jassen Todorov's photo of the aftermath of the Tubbs fires in 2017:

 © Jassen Todorov. All rights reserved.

And for the Readers Choice Winner, there's this adorable image of a lava lizard chilling with a marine iguana:

 © Carla Rhodes. All rights reserved.

Finally, kick back and enjoy some of the breathtaking finalist photos in this contest, such as this image of an Arctic fox walking away with a piece of caribou in its mouth:

 © Patricia Ricci. All rights reserved.

This photo of a girl taking pictures of her friend in front of a colorful apartment complex in Hong Kong:

 © Alessandro Sgarito. All rights reserved.

Or this sobering image of a former child soldier in South Sudan being released from the army and returned to his family:

 © Stefanie Glinski. All rights reserved.

This lovely photo of a man creating huge bubbles against the backdrop of a sunset at a beach in San Diego:

 © Jacqueline Mckune. All rights reserved.

And, finally, this surrealist image in the "Altered Images" category that shows a woman shedding a layer of herself like a second skin:

 © Brooke Shaden. All rights reserved.


[See more of the winning photos at the Smithsonian Magazine website]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

