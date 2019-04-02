The Winners Of The Smithsonian Magazine's 2018 Photo Contest Are Stunning

From a lava lizard hitching a ride on an iguana to a newborn cowboy baby, here are the winning images of the 16th annual Smithsonian contest.

The Grand Prize Winner was awarded to Rory Doyle's image, "Newest Cowboy in Town," a picture of a baby in Cleveland, Mississippi sleeping soundly in the arms of his father:

In the "Natural World" category, photographer Anuroop Krishnan's image of a red-fronted lemur peeking at a camera in Kirindy Mitea National Park, Madagascar walked away cheekily as the winner:

For the "Travel" category, there's this simple but beautiful photo of a spring snow in Moscow by Denis Karasev:

Some winning images, however, were more somber than others, as is the case with Jassen Todorov's photo of the aftermath of the Tubbs fires in 2017:

And for the Readers Choice Winner, there's this adorable image of a lava lizard chilling with a marine iguana:

Finally, kick back and enjoy some of the breathtaking finalist photos in this contest, such as this image of an Arctic fox walking away with a piece of caribou in its mouth:

This photo of a girl taking pictures of her friend in front of a colorful apartment complex in Hong Kong:

Or this sobering image of a former child soldier in South Sudan being released from the army and returned to his family:

This lovely photo of a man creating huge bubbles against the backdrop of a sunset at a beach in San Diego:

And, finally, this surrealist image in the "Altered Images" category that shows a woman shedding a layer of herself like a second skin:





[See more of the winning photos at the Smithsonian Magazine website]