Every Phone Should Have A Dumb Mode, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Maybe you don't need a smartphone, the nuclear bomb is the most important piece of technology ever created and there's one guy who's drawn all of those ski slope maps.​

Well we're three days into 2019 and the hot piece of tech criticism this week comes from Fast Company's Mark Wilson. His idea? Smartphones should have a feature that let's you turn everything off except for calling and texting.

Wilson's reasoning is twofold. First, a dumbphone mode would help you avoid being distracted by all those apps you installed on your phone. Second, Wilson believes that adding a dumbphone mode would allow consumers some control over how and when device manufacturers and app developers would have access to your data.

It's a nice idea! But given human nature and the demonstrated ability of tech companies to continually lie to consumers about how their data is collected and used, demanding that Apple and Google include a dumbphone mode seems misguided at best.

Wilson seems to firmly believe that living without a smartphone in the year 2019 is impossible, thus requiring that we demand change from two of the largest tech companies on the planet, but I think you can live without a smartphone. If you need directions you can buy a GPS unit or a road atlas. If you need to find places to eat you can walk around, or ask someone who works at the gas station or something. If you need to answer an email while you are away from your computer you can wait until you are back at your computer.

[Fast Company]

I think we all have different ideas of what a dream job should be. For me, I think that James Niehues has a dream job. Over the past 30 years, Nieheus, a graphic designer, has painted the trail maps for over 200 mountains across the United States. According to Nieheus, there are only two other people he knows that have had this job.

Painting ski trail maps occupies this perfect intersection of applying one's profession within a relatively stable niche and finding some amount of personal joy and satisfaction in doing so. I think we all aspire to be "The Ski Trail Map Guy" in whatever it is we're doing. I think we all want to find our niche.

[Outside]

When we all think of world-changing technology, most of us assume it's something like the internet or the mobile phone or artificial intelligence or whatever. And while it's fun to think we all hold world-changing devices in our hands, Gizmodo's Matt Novak reminds us this week that's not really the case.

For some godforsaken reason, Novak decided to kick off 2019 with a list of the 100 most important pieces of technology, ranked. It is, of course, perfect and 100 percent correct. His number 1 choice? The nuclear bomb.

Obviously you can read his own reasoning in the story, but just going by the strict definition of "world-changing" you can't get more world-changing than a collection of weapons that, if unleashed as designed, will wipe out almost all life on this planet in a matter of days.

[Gizmodo]