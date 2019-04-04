DIGG PICKS

Small Apartment Dwellers, You Need A Better Dish Rack

​In a major city, rent is generally ridiculous. Studios, bachelors, efficiencies, they all start to appeal when their lower prices mean you can afford to eat. So when you find the 350 square feet you’ll be calling home, you’ve got to get creative to make it work. This dish rack from OXO won’t solve all your problems, but it’ll solve one. For kitchens the size of toll booths, a foldable, stowable, convertible dish rack offers murphy bed-style utility.

 

With the sides out, it holds plates and glasses, plus utensils in the two clear holders. When you’ve got bigger stuff to dry, the plate rack folds down to make space. All dishes (including glasses) drip into the closed-bottom rack, which drains into the sink from the closable spout, leaving your countertop (or whatever surface you recruit for the duty) relatively dry. When your modest collection of dishes are done, fold in the sides and store the rack in a cupboard (or other creative hidey hole) and reclaim 1/350th of your living space.


