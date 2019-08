How many people does it take to build a massive slip-n-slide that flips you upside down before dropping you into a pool? In one Norwegian word: mye.

Look at this Oslo, Norway-based insanity:

Here, you can see a point-of-view video in case you're curious as to how it would look to rattle down one of these things with your own meat skeleton:

And here's some slow-mo for good measure:





[via Instagram]