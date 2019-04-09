DIGG PICKS

Leather, Metal And Utility Are The Three Main Ingredients For Dango's New Wallet

​Your current wallet is starting to let you down. Or you’re just ready for something new. Lucky for you, we are living in a time of wallet option overabundance. It’s no longer a choice of bifold versus trifold or leather versus nylon and velcro. Now you can have something like this, the M1 Maverick Wallet made by Dango, a California operation that puts out minimalist, tactical and utility wallets that not only look uniquely cool but also last longer than the expiration date on a credit card.

 

The Maverick is a slim, made-in-the-US vertical bifold with top-grain leather bolted to an anodized aluminum frame. Four pockets hold up to sixteen cards (fewer if you’re toting around thick gold cards made from actual gold). There are quick access pockets for your frequent use cards and a metal RFID card cavity inside for six cards. Cash goes in the silicon strap and there’s a leather tab for holding a single key or clipping on a badge.


[Get one]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DIGG PICKS

4 diggs huckberry.com
Military training shoes have become iconic silhouettes the world over, and Reproduction of Found digs up the very best ones to give their handcrafted treatment to create a versatile, premium sneaker steeped in military heritage.
THEY'VE GOT PRETTY PERSUASION

1 digg theringer.com
Thirty-five years ago, R.E.M. released one of the great rock albums of the 1980s, sending the Athens, Georgia, quartet on the road toward global stardom. Here's a track-by-track breakdown of the album, as well as conversations with Patterson Hood, Mitch Easter and Scott McCaughey.