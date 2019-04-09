Leather, Metal And Utility Are The Three Main Ingredients For Dango's New Wallet

​Your current wallet is starting to let you down. Or you’re just ready for something new. Lucky for you, we are living in a time of wallet option overabundance. It’s no longer a choice of bifold versus trifold or leather versus nylon and velcro. Now you can have something like this, the M1 Maverick Wallet made by Dango, a California operation that puts out minimalist, tactical and utility wallets that not only look uniquely cool but also last longer than the expiration date on a credit card.

The Maverick is a slim, made-in-the-US vertical bifold with top-grain leather bolted to an anodized aluminum frame. Four pockets hold up to sixteen cards (fewer if you’re toting around thick gold cards made from actual gold). There are quick access pockets for your frequent use cards and a metal RFID card cavity inside for six cards. Cash goes in the silicon strap and there’s a leather tab for holding a single key or clipping on a badge.





