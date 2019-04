​With the never-ending drama surrounding Brexit, it's no surprise that news cameras are trained on the front door of beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May's 10 Downing St. residence.

But in these stressful times, it's helpful to laugh a little bit, and this reporter walking into a live Sky News shot is a good opportunity to do that:

Loved the disappearing Correspndent @SkyNews. Comedy moment in Downing Street. Like a trap door opened beneath her. pic.twitter.com/UnyO12PHf8 — Chris James TX (@ChrisJamesNews) April 1, 2019





[@ChrisJamesNews]