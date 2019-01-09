YIKES Dash Cam Captures The Moment A Road Sign Falls Right On Top Of A Car Driving Down The Freeway Digg Jan 9 2019, 3:34 PM digg Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain Add "falling road signs" to your list of things to worry about while driving. EXCLUSIVE: This incredible dash cam vision just in to the @9NewsMelb newsroom shows the moment a giant road sign plummets from a gantry crushing the 4WD below. Somehow the 53 YO woman escaped serious injury, expected to be discharged from hospital today. pic.twitter.com/3PwxpQeovV— Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) January 9, 2019 [Via Twitter Moments] Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.