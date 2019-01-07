SENSEI SHOSEI

Teen Acrobat Shatters Laws Of Physics Into Pieces, Kicks Them Around Gymnastics Gym

Meet Shosei Iwamoto. He's a 14-year-old tricker1 from Japan. He's also one of the most exciting athletes in the world, and is currently doing things no one alive has ever even dreamt of attempting, let alone landed cleanly on a gym floor.

Here's his most recent abomination — the "Raiz in, back out":

 


What you're looking at here is sort of complicated. A Raiz is a fairly technical trick that's somewhat similar to a no-handed cartwheel, but with the feet kicking around your body instead of straight over your head. Here, our hero does that... and then does another full body rotation before touching the ground.

This sort of movement has never really been done before. This is new. And as odd as it sounds, breaking this sort of ground is becoming par for the course for Shosei Iwamoto. 

Here he is just a few weeks ago doing a full-twisting flip out of a cartwheel... and then tacking on a helicoptero-style flip right before he comes back down to Earth.

 


It's like he's Simone Biles' lanky cousin in Adidas track pants. And he's got a sense of humor too. The caption on this video is "What is this trick??

If I can name it. Cartwheel Frappe!!☕️🍩"

One more: another clip where he throws himself in the air, does something insane with two inverts and then coyly posts it to Instagram with the caption "what is this trick?"

 

Absolute madness. Consult the comments to see people who just don't know what to do with what they just saw besides suggest he name the trick after himself. 

The Shosei-knife. Yeah. That's a pretty cool name. Let's go with that.

1 A tricker is someone who practices the sport of tricking, an acrobatic discipline that combines techniques from martial arts and gymnastics.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BUT DON'T EXPECT TO BUY ONE YET

4 diggs The Verge
In theory, MicroLED should deliver perfect blacks (all of the microscopic LEDs can be turned off individually), best-in-class brightness, and an incredibly wide HDR color palette — without burn-in and hopefully with a significantly longer lifespan than OLED panels.
BOXES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Find Cool Stuff In 2019 Without Actually Having To Look

5 diggs bespokepost.com
Bespoke Post is a subscription club for guys who give a damn. Their monthly boxes introduce you to stuff you've never heard of and didn't even know you wanted: gear, cooking tools, grooming essentials and more. Each is packed with $70+ worth of goods (and often much more). The best part: each box is $45. Free to join, skip any box, cancel any time.