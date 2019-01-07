Teen Acrobat Shatters Laws Of Physics Into Pieces, Kicks Them Around Gymnastics Gym

Meet Shosei Iwamoto. He's a 14-year-old tricker from Japan. He's also one of the most exciting athletes in the world, and is currently doing things no one alive has ever even dreamt of attempting, let alone landed cleanly on a gym floor.

Here's his most recent abomination — the "Raiz in, back out":





What you're looking at here is sort of complicated. A Raiz is a fairly technical trick that's somewhat similar to a no-handed cartwheel, but with the feet kicking around your body instead of straight over your head. Here, our hero does that... and then does another full body rotation before touching the ground.

This sort of movement has never really been done before. This is new. And as odd as it sounds, breaking this sort of ground is becoming par for the course for Shosei Iwamoto.

Here he is just a few weeks ago doing a full-twisting flip out of a cartwheel... and then tacking on a helicoptero-style flip right before he comes back down to Earth.





It's like he's Simone Biles' lanky cousin in Adidas track pants. And he's got a sense of humor too. The caption on this video is "What is this trick??



If I can name it. Cartwheel Frappe!!☕️🍩"

One more: another clip where he throws himself in the air, does something insane with two inverts and then coyly posts it to Instagram with the caption "what is this trick?"

Absolute madness. Consult the comments to see people who just don't know what to do with what they just saw besides suggest he name the trick after himself.

The Shosei-knife. Yeah. That's a pretty cool name. Let's go with that.