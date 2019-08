Back in April, ​Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi found the Miami address of the Cleveland Browns' training camp, and snuck his way into a tryout (by lying that he knew the Browns' vice president of player personnel). At the time of tryout, Sheehy-Guiseppi was penniless and sleeping on the street outside a gym. Last night, during the Browns' preseason game against the Washington Redskins, he took a punt return to the house:

In April, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was sleeping outside and had to talk his way into a workout with the @Browns ...



Tonight, he scored a TD in his first #NFLPreseason game and his teammates were hyped 🧡 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/CO6R5vnktl — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019

