The great musician/DJ/jack-of-all-trades Shawn Wasabi, renowned for making an entire club lose their minds over a trap remix of the Nintendo Mii theme song, is back at it again. This time he found a way to create a sick beat with Nintendo Switch controllers— synced up through his MIDI pad.

made a beat on the playstation 😎 pic.twitter.com/rEQnqtgXr3 — shawn wasabi (@shawnwasabi) April 10, 2019

[Via Uproxx]