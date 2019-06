​Well, here's something you don't see every day. During floor debate over a spending bill, Norma Torres, a Democratic Congresswoman from California, lashed out at her Republican colleagues over their support for abortion access restrictions, calling them "sex-starved males":

"Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman's right to choose."

-- Rep. @NormaJTorres pic.twitter.com/xKRo1BlxHK — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 12, 2019

That's Georgia Rep. Rob Woodall who takes issue with Torres' words, which she agreed — reluctantly — to withdraw.