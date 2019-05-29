Finally There’s A Trunk Handsome Enough To Store Your Daguerreotype Collection

Having stuff means you need a place to store it. Seward Footlockers live at the opposite end of the storage spectrum from those laminate particle board dressers you might find in the furniture aisle at Walmart. Made in the US, as they have been for over a century, the Seward Trunk Footlockers look like vintage antique shop finds (minus the mothball smell) and are resistant to dust, moisture and impact.

Inside, the lined trunk has a three-inch deep shelf for smaller stuff with a large storage compartment beneath that. Two wheels and hefty carry handles on either end make the trunk portable, should you be planning an ocean voyage or need to cart around your wares for your door-to-door Willy Loman-esque gig. It’s padlock-ready and made from durable stuff, making it a trunk that will be yours for a good long while.







