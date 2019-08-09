The 22-Year-Old Who Scammed Amazon With Boxes Of Dirt, And More Of The Week's Best Scam Stories

​​It seems like we're living in a society that's full of scams, hoaxes and questionable practices committed by individuals or corporations these days. Some scams are purely horrible, some are more incredible than egregious, and some are just really, really weird.

Welcome to Cons And Pros, a weekly roundup of the most outrageous scam stories we have come across this week.

This October, the highly-anticipated Martin Scorcese film "The Irishman" will come out on Netflix. Based on the book "I Heard You Paint Houses," it tells the story of Frank Sheeran (played by Robert De Niro), a labor union member with mobster connections, and how he claims to have shot Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino), a union activist who mysteriously disappeared in the mid-70s.

It's an incredible story, so incredible that it was a passion project of Scorcese's and a role De Niro has been attached to for nearly 10 years. The only problem? It's likely that none of the claims made by Sheeran are real.

"I'm telling you, he's full of shit!" This is a retired contemporary of Sheeran's, a fellow Irishman from Philadelphia named John Carlyle Berkery, who allegedly headed the city's Irish mob for 20 years and had many close mafia connections [...] "Frank Sheeran never killed a fly," he says. "The only things he ever killed were countless jugs of red wine. You could tell how drunk he was by the color of his teeth: pink, just started; dark purple, stiff."

"It's baloney, beyond belief," agrees John Tamm, a former FBI agent on the Philadelphia field office's labor squad who investigated Sheeran and once arrested him. "Frank Sheeran was a full-time criminal, but I don't know of anybody he personally ever killed, no."



[Slate]

And that's a recurring thread in Bill Tonelli's article on the enigma surrounding Sheeran: the lack of people who believe Sheeran actually did it. While Sheeran has confessed to 25 and 30 murders, so many that Charles Brandt, the author of "I Heard You Paint Houses," says Sheeran himself couldn't fully remember, there's been scant evidence supporting his claims. It's as Tonelli sums up neatly near the end of his article, "Nobody ever accused Frank Sheeran of killing Jimmy Hoffa — except Frank Sheeran."

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old John Lambert, a co-founder of the organization "Students for Trump," pled guilty to posing as an attorney and bilking clients of nearly $50,000. Going by the name "Eric Pope," Lambert and an associate ripped off bios from the websites of other law firms and pretended to be a New York attorney.

His scheme involved a web of fake phone numbers and fabricated profiles. In order to craft the persona of Pope, Lambert built a website with material copied and pasted from the website of the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, New York Law Journal reports.

Lambert found clients online over email or phone. Although he was in North Carolina, he was able to make it seem as if he were based out of Manhattan by using fake phone numbers with New York area codes, according to the complaint.



[Business Insider]

And speaking of young, 20-something scammers, there's also this unbelievable story of James Gilbert Kwarteng, who managed to conduct "the biggest Amazon scam ever recorded in Europe" by sending return packages filled with dirt back to Amazon and earning nearly $370,000 in refunds.

[T]he 22-year-old would fill up the ordered items' boxes with dirt with the exact weight of the product, and then register the item for a return. Then he would then receive a refund from Amazon and sell the original item, according to El Español and El Diario de Mallorca.



[Newsweek]

Previously, we've rounded up the troubling practices of GrubHub buying up thousands of restaurant web addresses without the consent of said restaurants in order to earn more commission fees. This week, Vice and the podcast Underunderstood investigated another troubling phenomenon linked to GrubHub, how Yelp, a partner of GrubHub, has been nudging users to GrubHub-owned phone numbers, instead of the real numbers of restaurants.

Even though restaurants are capable of taking orders directly — after all, both numbers are routed to the same place — Yelp is pushing customers to Grubhub-owned phone numbers in order to facilitate what Grubhub calls a "referral fee" of between 15 percent and 20 percent of the order total[.]



[Vice]

Out-Scamming The Scammers

In a world that's rife with scams, there's something undeniably satisfying about hearing scammers getting their comeuppance or becoming the scammees.

First, this week we have the hilarious incident of a bitcoin scammer failing to do research and choosing to scam Ben Perrin, a bitcoin educator on YouTube. Perrin could have just let it go, but what would be the fun in that? Instead, Perrin manages to con the scammer into donating $50 to a bitcoin charity and he published their whole exchange on his blog:

Rather than tell this individual to go pound sand, I opted enlist a mix of photoshop, strategically finding random transactions on a block explorer, and social engineering to teach a lesson on behalf of a good cause.



[BTC Sessions]

And then there's the story of a Vice journalist who swindled her way into a tongue-in-cheek event called "The Scam" hosted by Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway, whose expensive workshops verge dangerously close to being scams of their own rights. It was an event that journalist Anna Iovine had been blocked from attending because the event was "not open to reporters." Calloway, who has long entertained an antagonistic relationship with the press, wrote in her Instagram post that the reporter who had bought a ticket to "The Scam" — Iovine, essentially — could suck her "big fat cock."

Undeterred by Calloway's colorful language, Iovine, with a little bit of cunning, manages to attend the workshop, which cost $170 and was basically a meet-and-greet with the influencer.

The last portion was a photo opp: Attendees lined up to take individual photos with Calloway and flowers before her friends/staff, who had disposable cameras and a Polaroid. An attendee's comment about this event being a meet-and-greet popped into my mind. She was right.

It was my turn for a photo with Calloway. She looked into my eyes and said, "I have to tell you a secret."

My heart sank — she knew. She knew all along. And now I was going to be thrown out.

[Vice]

Finally, there's the tale from NPR's Planet Money podcast about Felipe, an IT technician who had a moral decision to make when one of his relatives asked him to join a business that scammed senior citizens out of their life savings.

Felipe wanted to help authorities apprehend the mastermind behind the business, but to do so, it meant going undercover and risking his life. It also meant adopting the mindset of a conman so that he could con the con artist.



