A lot of drama has dogged Woodstock 50, a music festival slated to take place in Watkins Glen, New York from August 16 to 18 this year, so much so that people are drawing comparisons between Woodstock 50 and the infamous Fyre Fest.

The main crux of the matter is that there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether or not the festival is actually canceled or will be held as planned. While its co-founder Michael Lang insists that the show will go on, several factors, including problems in securing a permit, a lack of funding, and the withdrawal of partners such as Japanese investor Dentsu Aegis and production company Superfly, suggest things might not be as rosy as Lang claims.

The latest developments in the Woodstock 50 saga is Lang is currently filing an appeal to force Dentsu to return $18 million he alleges the company had illegally removed from the festival bank account. To say that the two had not parted on good terms would be putting it lightly. In a letter to the company, Lang accused Dentsu of "treachery."

“It is one thing if your company, Dentsu, wanted to back out of its commitment to Woodstock, because it would not make as much money as it had hoped, but to try to suffocate and kill Woodstock so that we could not have a festival for our golden anniversary without you is puzzling for any company,” he writes. “You must be unaware of what treachery has taken place by your company.”

This week, ProPublica's Justin Elliott and Kengo Tsutsumi uncovered how TurboTax has been tricking military service members to file taxes for a fee, even in cases where they could be filing for free.

While service members who make less than $66,000 a year are eligible for TurboTax's free filing services, these services are not an available option on the TurboTax Military page.

In patriotism-drenched promotions, press releases and tweets, TurboTax promotes special deals for military service members, promising to help them file their taxes online for free or at a discount.

Yet some service members who've filed by going to the TurboTax Military landing page told ProPublica they were charged as much as $150 — even though, under a deal with the government, service members making under $66,000 are supposed to be able to file on TurboTax for free.



To test the differences between the services on TurboTax Military and TurboTax Free File, the actual service you'll have to access in order to file taxes for free, ProPublica used the tax information of a Navy sailor with a household income is $53,000 as a test example.

The result? If they used Free File, the fees would be $0. If they went in through TurboTax Military, they would have been charged $159.98.

So yeah, this, along with the lies TurboTax tells to avoid giving refunds to customers and the other generally crappy things the company does, really just makes them the absolute worst.

According to The Guardian, US pastor Robert Baldwin has been passing off bleach as a miracle cure for various diseases, from cancer to AIDS, to as many as 50,000 Ugandans, including babies and young children.

It's a news that's quite horrifying. The "miracle cure," known as "miracle mineral solution" (MMS) is made by mixing odium chlorite and citric acid. The end product is chlorine dioxide, a chemical compound that is used for industrial bleaching and which has fraudulently been promoted as a cure for diseases.

Baldwin, who trained as a student nurse and is understood to have no other medical expertise, said he chose Uganda because it was a poor country with weak regulation. Speaking from New Jersey, where he is based, he told O’Leary: “America and Europe have much stricter laws so you are not as free to treat people because it is so controlled by the FDA. That’s why I work in developing countries.”

He added: “Those people in poor countries they don’t have the options that we have in the richer countries – they are much more open to receiving the blessings that God has given them.”

Asked how babies and children were treated with MMS, he said the dose was reduced by half. “Little tiny infants can take a small amount, they will spit it out. It causes no harm – they just get diarrhea.”

Mark Olmsted's story is a tragic one. Both Mark and his older brother Luke was diagnosed with AIDS in the 1980s, and after Luke's death, Mark's life took a strange, dark turn. Reeling from the loss of his brother and also facing financial hardship, Mark began embarking on a life of forgery and fraud. His cons lasted for a decade and would often rely on him faking his death many times, as well as relying on the death of his late brother to defraud credit card companies.

It started with Mark cashing in Luke's disability checks and then it slowly spiraled into many different schemes, including him racking up enormous credit card debts in Luke's name and then having the debts cleared after he sent the companies Luke's death certificate notifying them of his demise. During this time, he would also fake his own death multiple times, for the same purposes.

More than ten years after L.A. County declared him dead, Mark Olmsted contacted me on Twitter, claiming to have carried out an ingenious, decade-long con during one of the most terrible pandemics in world history. He said he'd been diagnosed with AIDS in the early 1980s, at age 30, and had never expected to reach his 40s. But instead of dying, he had succumbed to a kind of temporary insanity—one that lasted for years.

To finance the life he kept thinking would end at any moment, he had committed increasingly creative and reckless varieties of fraud. He told me in our first conversations that he had faked his own death several times; I couldn’t quite keep track of how many. He had stolen his brother’s identity and faked his death, too, despite the fact that his brother was already dead.

Over the phone, he sometimes sounded like a profiteer of the AIDS era, and sometimes like a victim of it.

One of the main reasons why Mark's story is so compelling is because his cons were not committed for the insidious purposes of bilking innocent people of their money. Instead, his were often an act of survival or desperation and is inextricably entangled with the complicated relationship he had with his brother and the guilt he felt outliving him.