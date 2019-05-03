A Company Scammed NASA For 19 Years And Cost Them Two Satellites, And More Of The Week's Best Scam Stories

It seems like we're living in a society that's full of scams, hoaxes and questionable practices committed by individuals or corporations these days. Some scams are purely horrible, some are more incredible than egregious, and some are just really, really weird.

Welcome to Cons And Pros, a weekly roundup of the most outrageous scam stories we have come across this week.

Most people after being scammed might try their best to cope with the financial loss and the psychological turbulence they're suffering from being a victim of fraud. Ryan Kulp is not most people.

After being bilked of $2,100 dollars by a scammer who was stealing his online marketing courses and selling them on another website for a fraction of their original prices, Kulp decided that revenge was the best lesson he could give the scammer:

this is a story about how i beat a thief at his own game and made $2,100 USD in the process. if you’re reading this Howard, f*** you twice.

[Ryan Kulp]

And speaking of outsmarting scammers, a department store clerk in New York City helped take down a credit card fraud ring when he noticed something small but significant about a couple of Neiman Marcus cards and how they were just slightly... off.

An eagle-eyed clerk at the new Neiman Marcus department store at Hudson Yards helped bust a credit-card fraud ring — by noticing a lower-case letter on a bogus card that didn’t look right, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

[New York Post]

The takeaway from this story? You don't have to necessarily be a mastermind to catch a thief. All you have to do is have a good sense of grammar.

Turns out not even NASA is immune to the destructive powers of fraud and deceit. This week, Bloomberg's David Stringer reported on the investigation the space agency has launched against Oregon-based metals manufacturer Sapa Profiles, which has reportedly been falsifying reports of their products for 19 years. The fraud cost NASA two failed satellite missions.

“When testing results are altered and certifications are provided falsely, missions fail,” said Jim Norman, director for launch services at NASA in Washington. He added that years of scientific work were lost because of the fraud.

​[Bloomberg]

If you think tales of rediscovering sunken treasure sound too good to be true, then congratulations on being a skeptic and not being hoodwinked by three South Korean businessmen who claimed they had found Dimitrii Donskoi, a Russian warship that sank 113 years ago.

The Dmitrii Donskoi was scuttled by its crew in 1905 after Japan's victory in the Battle of Tsushima - a key moment of the Russo-Japanese War.

Ever since, rumours have persisted that the ship was carrying a large amount of gold for Russia's Pacific Fleet, to pay crew salaries and docking fees.

If true, the gold on board would be worth billions of dollars today.

[BBC]

Romance scams are, sadly, very prevalent these days, but this case of a fraudster posing as Jason Statham and pretending to be in a relationship with a British woman to con her out of hundreds of thousands of pounds is both crazy and upsetting.

The woman said she was first contacted online by someone posing as Mr Statham while she was on a Facebook page dedicated to the Fast and Furious star.

"I thought 'Oh, that's nice of him, talking to his fans'. I might have been star-struck then, I don't know," she said.



[BBC]

Are you suffering from hair loss? Poor sleep? Want to reverse aging? No problem, all you have to do is rub a gel called Somaderm in your armpits and on your wrists, and apparently, all of your problems will magically disappear.

Sounds fishy? The Guardian writer Carey Dunne thought so when she saw a friend in her 50s post on Facebook that a gel she was using energized her and made her feel like she was 34 again. Dunne began to investigate what exactly is Somaderm and what she uncovered in the process shines a light on the underbelly of multilevel marketing companies and the ugly lengths some will go to silence their critics.



Self described ‘gellers’ tout Somaderm as a double-barreled miracle elixir: a goldmine and a fountain of youth. But past users have reported alarming symptoms – and their attempt at speaking out is met with legal threats

[The Guardian]

And for some old-school grifting, treat yourself with this podcast episode from Ridiculous History, which tells the strange tale of Sarah Wilson, who, after being exiled to the American colonies for stealing jewelry from Queen Charlotte, pretends to be the nonexistent sister of the queen, "Princess Susanna Caroline Matilda."



