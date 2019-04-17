Review Units For The New Samsung Galaxy Fold (Which Costs $1,980) Are Breaking Really Fast

Reviews have been filtering in for Samsung's $ 1,980 Galaxy Fold, and they've been generally positive, stressing that the Fold is still a work in progress but that the concept and execution are exciting.

Samsung's joy may prove short-lived, however: multiple reviewers are now reporting that their Galaxy Fold's are breaking after a day or two of use.

CNBC's Steve Kovach:





Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

The Verge's Dieter Bohn:

SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019

Bohn stresses in his write-up of the break that he treated the phone like a standard phone, with no extra rough treatment to test its limits.

The issue may be related to the removal of a protective film on the screen, which Samsung does not warn users about removing. Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee said on Twitter that he also had issues with the screen after removing the film:

100% did the same exact thing and the inside screen spazzed. There should be a PSA or writing in the box. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019





We'll keep an eye out for more reports of malfunction — but for now we'd keep your hard-earned money rather than pre-ordering a Fold.