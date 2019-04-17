Review Units For The New Samsung Galaxy Fold (Which Costs $1,980) Are Breaking Really Fast

Reviews have been filtering in for Samsung's $ 1,980 Galaxy Fold, and they've been generally positive, stressing that the Fold is still a work in progress but that the concept and execution are exciting.
Samsung's joy may prove short-lived, however: multiple reviewers are now reporting that their Galaxy Fold's are breaking after a day or two of use.
CNBC's Steve Kovach:
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:
The Verge's Dieter Bohn:
Bohn stresses in his write-up of the break that he treated the phone like a standard phone, with no extra rough treatment to test its limits.
The issue may be related to the removal of a protective film on the screen, which Samsung does not warn users about removing. Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee said on Twitter that he also had issues with the screen after removing the film:
We'll keep an eye out for more reports of malfunction — but for now we'd keep your hard-earned money rather than pre-ordering a Fold.