​Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker finished 2nd in the 400m hurdles at last year's SEC Championships and he wasn't about to finish second again this year:

He went full Superman! @aggietrk's Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/gEr05kdPd9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 12, 2019

The guy he beat? His Texas A&M teammate, who didn't seem to mind too much.