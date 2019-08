​Two poor souls showed up just a few minutes too late to catch this Royal Caribbean cruise ship before it left the dock, and damn, it is such a funny scene. Watch:

The would-be vacationers waving their arms. The people off-camera screaming "they missed it!" and above all, the crew member waving the giant foam finger that says "BYE!"

Too perfect of a scene. This is the start to a summer comedy blockbuster, we just know it.





[via Insider]