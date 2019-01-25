What Does Roger Stone's Arrest Mean In The Big Picture? Here's What To Read

Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative and adviser to Donald Trump, was indicted, arrested and released on $250,000 bond on Friday. Stone was charged with obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering. All these charges relate to Stone's communications with WikiLeaks, which posted emails stolen by Russian hackers from Democratic servers during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Whether or not you're up for reading the entire 24-page indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller's team, you probably want to know what Stone's indictment means. Here's some of the best commentary we've read on the latest arrest in the Mueller investigation.

Stone Has Advised Trump For 40 Years, And Urged Him To Run For President For Almost As Long

To understand the importance of Stone's indictment, you have to understand Stone's role in Trump's life and career. Politico's Michael Kruse traces the history of the strange bond between Stone and Trump, pointing out that Stone saw presidential potential in Trump before anyone else:

Stone met Trump in 1979. The matchmaker was the infamous Roy Cohn, and the context was the fledgling Ronald Reagan presidential bid. Just 27 at the time, six years younger than Trump, Stone was in New York working as the campaign's regional political director. He needed people to help raise money. Trump was a Jimmy Carter donor but joined Reagan's finance committee as well. "We hit it off immediately," Stone recalled.

Ever since, off and on, but mostly on, Stone has been to Trump a lobbyist, an adviser, a strategist, a consultant, and something like a friend. In the long life of the current president — a man whose disposition tends toward isolation and whose relationships typically are transparently transactional and ephemeral — this always has made Stone stand out.

[Politico]

The Indictment Implicates Trump — Or Someone Close To Him — In Russian Collusion

Many commentators point to the 12th paragraph of the Stone indictment as the most dramatic, since it suggests that Trump and his associates sought out Democratic emails that they knew had been hacked by Russians. The Guardian's Jon Swaine teases out the implications of this part of the indictment:

It states that after WikiLeaks had begun releasing hacked Democratic emails, "a senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information [WikiLeaks] had regarding the Clinton campaign."

This direction was given to the senior Trump campaign official after 22 July 2016 — more than a month after it was reported that it was Russian government hackers who had broken into the Democratic National Committee's computer systems.

Several questions naturally follow: who was the senior campaign official? Who gave the order? And could it have been candidate Trump himself?

[The Guardian]​

The Indictment Doesn't Go As Far As It Could In Describing The 'Senior Trump Campaign Official'

The Washington Post's Aaron Blake takes a similar interest in this passage of the indictment, and suggests that its caginess regarding the identity of the "senior Trump campaign official" could be a deliberate attempt to lay the groundwork for another future indictment:

As he has in past indictments, Mueller isn't showing us too much here. But spending so much time detailing the campaign's interest in WikiLeaks — which speaks to Stone's alleged lies but probably isn't entirely necessary — does seem conspicuous. Remember that Mueller routinely includes stuff like this that comes up later — most notably with Konstantin Kilimnik's ties to Russian intelligence and Michael Cohen's plea to lying about Trump Tower Moscow.

In many ways, this feels like another "speaking indictment." There's a hint of something possible to come.

[The Washington Post]

Conspicuously Absent From The Charges Against Stone Is The Violation Of Campaign Finance Laws

Richard L. Hasen, writing for Slate, notes that Mueller appears to have sufficient evidence to charge Stone with the violation of campaign finance laws, since Stone apparently sought valuable information from foreign nationals affiliated with WikiLeaks. Hasen posits that Mueller decided not to charge Stone with campaign finance violations because Mueller is planning to charge more Trump associates — including, perhaps, Donald Trump Jr. — with campaign finance violations in the future:

Why didn't Special Counsel Robert Mueller charge self-proclaimed dirty trickster Roger Stone with violating campaign finance laws? And what does this say about Donald Trump Jr.'s potential exposure for his Trump Tower meeting with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton?...

If Stone were charged today with violating campaign finance laws, then the Trump campaign (or people within the Trump campaign) should be charged, too. They were involved in the same (potential) conspiracy. Perhaps Mueller is saving these charges until the end of his investigation, when he could also seek to indict Trump Jr. in the same kind of conspiracy. Delaying such a move would make sense, for surely it would lead Trump to consider ordering his attorney general to fire Mueller.



[Slate]

It's Not Too Early For Congress To Decide To Impeach Trump

David Frum, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, argues in the Atlantic that Mueller's judicious investigation is moving too slowly and that Congress already has sufficient information to remove a dangerous, unfit president from office:

Robert Mueller does not have a record of bringing frivolous charges. If Mueller convicts, Stone will then face a lengthy term in prison, perhaps alongside his former lobbying-firm partner, Paul Manafort. Mueller is likely moving now to the next step in the chain, and more indictments will ensue.



But how does this backward-looking justice serve the country now? The Mueller investigation has impressively suppressed all leaks. It has spoken only to slap down news reports it regards as incorrect and inflammatory, such as the BuzzFeed report last week that President Donald Trump had directly counseled his former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. The result of this praiseworthy discretion is that the main thing the country has to worry about — Trump's obligations to Putin — remains wrapped in official silence. The prosecutorial mission is being carried out with textbook professionalism. Meanwhile, we are losing sight of the underlying purpose of the mission — to protect the country from a potentially disloyal president.

[The Atlantic]