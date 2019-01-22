'Resident Evil 2' Is An All-Time Horror Game Classic — Here's What The Reviews Say About Capcom's New Remake

A lot of game remakes tack something new on the title, but Capcom's going simple and bold with this update to 1998's "Resident Evil 2." Coming out January 25th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, this is no HD makeover or rushed cash-in reimagining of the original — the new "Resident Evil 2" is rebuilt from scratch on the tech that powered "RE7," the series' surprisingly good 2017 installment. So, is it good enough to just be known as "Resident Evil 2," or has this remake lost some of the original game's appeal? Here's what the reviews say:

'Resident Evil 2' Lets You Play Through Two Different Stories (And Then Some), Just As The Original Did

You play as either Leon Kennedy (a rookie cop who showed up late for his first day) or Claire Redfield (the sister of original Resident Evil hero Chris Redfield) as they get stuck inside a ridiculous police station in the middle of an outbreak of a zombie virus. Both stories are slightly different, and though it breaks the timeline a bit when you try to consider who canonically solved which puzzle or unlocked which door, you still have to play through both in order to get the full story—which mostly just means fighting all of the bosses, though there are some set-ups in one story that get minor pay-offs in the other for those who are paying attention.

Say Farewell To The Old Game's Purposeful And Sometimes-Annoying Locked Camera Angles

Whereas RE2 originally shipped on PS1 with pre-rendered "cinematic" camera angles, this year's model hangs the camera behind players' shoulders.

You don’t have to fight clunky tank controls when you’re backed into a corner — like in Resident Evil 4, it’s pretty easy to blow off a zombie’s head with a shotgun — but you also never feel like an empowered, overarmed badass. Similar to Resident Evil 7, items are scarce and death could be behind every door you open. The fact that the game plays so effortlessly makes it all the more stressful when you can’t find a single bullet anywhere.

Spaces And Combat Have Been Designed To Keep Things Tense Even Without The Old Camera System

To make up for the fact that you have free control over the camera (the original kept it fixed in a corner), the game world is now much darker and foggier, making it far harder to see what’s coming. To account for being able to freely aim your weapons, the enemies can take much more of a beating than in the original, to the point where you might never put some of the zombies down permanently unless you get a lucky shot that takes their heads completely off.

[The A.V. Club]

Despite the change from fixed camera angles to a third-person over the shoulder perspective, it's a testament to the layout that locations still manage to be both claustrophobic and oppressive. Even the larger, more open spaces like the main police station reception aren't wasted, as these are often put to use by giving you line of sight to a pursuing enemy as you try to shake them on your way through to another interconnecting hallway.

[Eurogamer]





You'll Still Spend Plenty Of Time — Maybe Too Much — Running Around Raccoon City To Solve Puzzles

Every location in the game is, in fact, a giant and enthralling escape room, in which fiendish puzzles involving weird gems and gadgets and complex sequences of numbers and rotations reveal keys to the next locked area.

[The Guardian]

Backtracking, fetch quests, and serviceable boss fights see Capcom leaving much of the game in the "just good enough" pile (and, honestly, padding each runthrough's 12-hour time estimate). RE2 is by no means a modern reinvention of the horror wheel, unlike the jaw-dropping success of RE7 or the creeping-dread experimentation of Konami's P.T.

[Ars Technica]





Visually, The Game's A Spooky Stunner

The police station is beautifully, gruesomely realized. Some rooms are dark as night, lit only by the blaze of Claire or Leon’s flashlight. Emergency lighting reflects off the water in flooded hallways. There is trash and rot in the attics, piled up office furniture blocking pathways, and it’s all very realistic looking.



[Polygon]

Realistically baked lights, dazzling water effects (whether dripping as shiny particles of rain or gushing as a flood in a creepy room), judicious use of particle-loaded clouds of smoke and fog, and stretchy, gooey effects on bullet-ravaged zombies: we're teetering on the edge of what current-gen consoles can muster, and RE2 should already enjoy a cozy spot in a year-end, "best graphics of 2019" list.

[Ars Technica]





Don't Expect The Same Level Of Tacky Dialogue As Before

While the script is better than the original’s, delivered with voice acting that does sound like it plausibly could have been spoken aloud by humans rather than text-to-speech machines, neither is too good to the point of puncturing the hammy atmosphere. I particularly like it when Claire Redfield yells, “What the hell is up with you?” and “Asshole!” at ex-humans whose brains have been turned to porridge by a biologically engineered virus.

[The Verge]





Despite All The Changes, The Remake Doesn't Sacrifice What Made The Original 'Resident Evil 2' Great

You still have to carry weird keys from one end of the map to the other, you’re still better off dodging past enemies than trying to fight them, and you still have to trudge through that slightly too-long sewer sequence. Rather than changing any of that core stuff, the game puts its foot down and insists that these are the choices that made Resident Evil 2 what it was at the time, and so it all deserves to be here now.

[The A.V. Club]

Ultimately, the Resident Evil 2 remake is a reminder of how beautifully crafted survival horror games were in their heyday. From a terrifying orphanage to the festering sewers beneath the city, the feel of the action is always perfectly matched with the aesthetics of the setting. The rhythm, gradually building from many minutes of quiet exploration and puzzle-solving to gigantic, pulverising boss battles, is exact and beautiful, like some monstrous Wagner opera.

[The Guardian]





TL;DR

If 2017’s Resident Evil 7 was a return to form for the long-in-the-tooth horror brand, the Resident Evil 2 remake is proof that Capcom never really lost its touch—it only lost its way.

[The A.V. Club]





