WATER YOU TALKING ABOUT?

Russian Soccer Reporter Fights A Losing Battle With A Sprinkler

​We have to say, his dedication to his job and his position on camera is admirable:

 

[Via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MY SISTER, THE ISIS WIFE

4 diggs elle.com
Sam is Lori's older sister, but Sam was the one always getting in trouble. Parties, older boyfriends, dead-end jobs, dead-end marriages. And now, three federal charges: providing material support to ISIS, aiding and abetting ISIS, and lying to the FBI.