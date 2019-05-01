How Much Cheaper It Is To Rent Than Buy A Home In Every State,  Visualized

If you're having a hard time deciding whether or not it makes more fiscal sense to rent or own a house, this data viz from personal finance site HowMuch might help move the needle a little bit in terms of your decision-making.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, HowMuch has put together a graph that shows whether it's more affordable to buy or rent a house based on the state you live in:



Perhaps somewhat unsurprisingly, considering how costly it can be to buy a house, in almost every state of the country it's much cheaper to rent rather than own property. Florida is the lone exception, as the median monthly mortgage payment in the Sunshine State comes down to $947, slightly lower than the median monthly rent, which is $975.

And if you want a clearer breakdown of the costs of renting vs. buying a house, here's a chart by HowMuch that compares the two side by side:





[Read more at HowMuch]​

