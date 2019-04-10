Scientists Just Unveiled The First Ever Image Captured Of A Black Hole

The Event Horizon Telescope, an international array of observatories teaming up to form a virtual, Earth-sized telescope in the hopes of capturing the first real image of a black hole, held six simultaneous press conferences across the globe today — and what those conferences announced did not disappoint.

Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe — Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

Blurry? Yes. Realer than any simulation? Absolutely. It's actually 100 billion kilometers across, and what we're looking at — that dark spot surrounded by the orange-red ring — is the "shadow" created by the black hole's event horizon, the point where gravity is so intense that light cannot escape.

Black holes are no longer the stuff of astronomical theory, mathematical models and science fiction. We've observed one, we can study it and, hopefully not long from now, we'll know even more about black holes than we've been able to piece together without having seen one.