Calling Ray-Ban Wayfarers Cool Is Like Calling Water Wet

Bob Dylan, James Dean and Roy Orbison wore them. JFK wore a knock-off version. And Audrey Hepburn sported a lookalike pair. Ray-Ban Wayfarers were a new kind of cool and America bought them up hungrily. When popularity declined after the fifties and sixties, the glasses were given a bit of a nudge in the eighties with the help of a product placement company out of Burbank. They had Tom Cruise put them on in Risky Business (and again in Top Gun) then got Bruce Willis and Don Johnson to make them look cool on TV (in Moonlighting and Miami Vice, respectively). Sales took a turn towards the stratosphere.

Today, Ray-Ban Wayfarers remain a pair of sunglasses anyone can wear and instantly up their cool factor by at least six points. Also they keep the sun out of your eyes. Reintroduced in 2006 to look just like the originals (save for a few tweaks like including the logo on the arms) the RB2140 is packed with seventy years or so of solid style for celebrities and common folk alike. Picking out sunglasses can be a struggle. These are an easy win.





