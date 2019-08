WE KNOW IT'S AN ANIMAL, AT LEAST

Sometimes in life, you never really know where the raven ends and the rabbit begins. In the beginning, we were 99% sure that this video from Dan Quintana was showing a raven and the whole tweet was an elaborate prank. Now we're only 90% sure. Okay, let's make that 50%.

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

And for those of you who don't see the rabbit and can only see the raven — we were one of those people too — here's the optical illusion the video was referencing:

So yeah this is most definitely a raven. Maybe.





[Via Twitter]​