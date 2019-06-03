These Five Gizmos Will Make You Like Your PS4 Even More Than You Already Do

With E3 on the horizon, we wanted to make sure your PS4 setup is all it can be (especially since the PS5 won’t be announced at the expo). These five picks deliver what you what you need to play the VR, racing and other new games the world is about to throw at you. And if you don't already have a PS4, you can get one here.

Until we get a holodeck, VR headsets are our next best thing. This bundle comes with PlayStation’s VR Headset and Camera along with a Blu-Ray disc of the platformer game designed just for PS VR, Astro Bot Rescue Mission and a download voucher for the VR adventure/puzzle game Moss.

Once you grow tired of the mono headset that came with your PS4, your next move is a good over-ear set. The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is fully wireless with up to 15 hours of play on a charge and big 50mm speakers for immersive audio. The mic flips up to mute and their ProSpec design is even comfortable to wear with your glasses.

With solid feedback on the wheel, progressive resistance on the pedals, and the ability to mount on a desks as well as in a cockpit setup, the Thrustmaster T300RS racing wheel and pedal set delivers one of the more realistic driving experiences in racing controllers.

If E3 will prove one thing, it’s that you’re gonna need a bigger drive. Store all the new titles coming out without having to delete old favorites with an external drive. This one offers 4 terabytes of storage, quick setup and USB 3 connectivity with no power cable needed.

Defy that disaster zone gamer look with a stand that offers a tidy way to stack your console and store peripherals — including a place for your VR and audio headsets. It’s also a cooling tower for your PS4 (regular, Slim or Pro) and will charge two DualShock controllers and Move Motion controllers at the same time.​

