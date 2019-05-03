Journalism Watchdog Creates Database Of Unreliable News Sites, Has To Pull It Due To Inconsistencies

On Thursday, journalism school and media watchdog Poynter announced that it had taken down its "UnNews" database of "websites that repeatedly spread false or misleading information" until they were able to "provide our audience a more consistent and rigorous set of criteria." The database was coming up as a "404: Page Missing" early on Friday morning (it now redirects to an editor's note):



"Soon after we published, we received complaints from those on the list and readers who objected to the inclusion of certain sites, and the exclusion of others," Poynter's managing editor Barbara Allen explained in a statement. "We began an audit to test the accuracy and veracity of the list, and while we feel that many of the sites did have a track record of publishing unreliable information, our review found weaknesses in the methodology."

A spokesperson for Poynter told Digg in an email that "a combination of factors led editorial leadership to reconsider the publication of a list of websites."

"The database was compiled from five individual databases, each built on its own methodology," Tina Dyakon, Poynter's director of advertising and marketing, noted. "The aggregated database was intended to be the starting point of a project and rather caused confusion, particularly when factoring in that different methodologies were used for each database. When we realized this, we made the difficult decision to remove the story."

The original report — published by Barrett Golding for Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network — drew immediate scrutiny when it was first published earlier this week from several conservative news publications listed in the database including The Daily Caller, the Washington Free Beacon and Breitbart. Many of the editors and reporters of the news sites included on the list cried foul.

On Wednesday, the "UnNews" database had listed a correction for erroneously listing two sites:

"This index previously listed The Washington Examiner and FirstPost as unreliable news sources," the correction noted. "After reviewing our methodology, we found that neither met the criteria for inclusion, so both were removed."

Golding explained on Twitter that he had "compiled Poynter's list from existing lists. We'll update with input from publishers/readers. A key factor is whether the news site fails fact-checks (pol-leaning is NOT a factor). The WA Examiner passed more than failed, so we removed it."

However, despite the initial corrections, Poynter decided to take the whole database down.

"We regret that we failed to ensure that the data was rigorous before publication, and apologize for the confusion and agitation caused by its publication,” Allen concluded in the statement. “We pledge to continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards."

