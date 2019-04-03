The At-Risk-Of-Poverty Thresholds Of Different Countries, Visualized

An income that might put you in a very financially comfortable position in one country could lead you to be considered at risk of poverty in another.

Eurostat, the statistics office of the EU, defines the at-risk-of-poverty (AROP) threshold as being less than 60% of a country's median income. Using that definition and data gathered from census agencies around the world, personal finance site HowMuch has created this chart that shows us the highest and lowest AROP thresholds around the world:





According to HowMuch's graph, Singapore has the highest AROP threshold in the world at $42,400. And with its median income of $60,300 and an AROP threshold of $36,200, the US comes in as second.

By contrast, countries such as Romania and Serbia have some of the lowest AROP thresholds. While a family in the US would be at risk of poverty earning anything less than around $36,000 a year, in Serbia, the income threshold is only $1,700.





