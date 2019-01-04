It's Friday And I'm Mad About This Dumb 'Pottermore' Tweet About Pooping

​Look, I turned 8 the year "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was published in America. I was nearly 17 when the seventh and final book was published. Which is to say: I grew up with the "Harry Potter" books and they will always hold a special place in my heart.

But!

I've had enough of the insistence on perpetually expanding and retconning the world of the "Harry Potter" books, whether in JK Rowling's tweets or on her website Pottermore or in the "Fantastic Beasts" movies. Nobody is going to forget about "Harry Potter." It doesn't need to have new life pumped into it constantly. It doesn't need tweets like this:

Hogwarts didn't always have bathrooms. Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence. #NationalTriviaDay — Pottermore (@pottermore) January 4, 2019

Nobody was asking for this. Nobody needed a deeper explanation of Hogwarts plumbing. And worst of all, this doesn't make a lick of sense.

Did the wizards defecate in their pants? Or pull their pants down and defecate on the floor?

Why would they not seek some sort of privacy, as normal humans have done for eons?

On what planet does it make sense to switch from a vanishing spell (a magic way to get rid of something) to plumbing (a gross, inefficient, easily breakable way to do the same thing)?

Heck, magic can take care of this even faster:

why even take the shit? why not just disappear it straight from the colon? — michael (@humanmichael) January 4, 2019

What about the younger students, who were not yet capable of performing vanishing spells (which, we read in the book, students learned to perform in their 5th year). Did they soil themselves, living lives of perpetual shame and discomfort?

Luckily, the good people of Twitter agree with me:

pic.twitter.com/p8kUJ2Mt90 — JP;lay NieR: Automata and also watch SpiderVerse (@PuPunPa) January 4, 2019

how do I vanish the evidence of this tweet https://t.co/sHJnyjqYmF — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) January 4, 2019



